Suspect sought in theft from apartment complex laundry machines, police say

A man broke into a St. Andrew Street apartment complex’s laundry room and stole the change from inside the washing machines last week, but police are hoping a surveillance photo of him will lead to his identification and arrest.

The burglary took place shortly before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 2, at an apartment complex in the 1400 block of St. Andrew Street, according to the NOPD report.

The suspect “burglarized a number of washing machines by gaining entry into the money boxes,” the report states.

Anyone who can help identify him is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.