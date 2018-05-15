Suspect pleads guilty to 2017 spree of university-area home invasions

A 22-year-old man pleaded guilty Monday to multiple robbery and drug charges in connection with a spree of home invasions last year on Broadway, Pine and Zimpel streets, New Orleans prosecutors said.

As his trial was scheduled to begin on Monday (May 14), Jeremy Magee pleaded guilty as charged to six counts of armed robbery with a firearm, four counts of aggravated battery and several drug charges, according to District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office. Magee now faces a sentence of between 15 and 25 years in prison, which will be decided Aug. 14 by Criminal District Judge Darryl Derbigny.

Magee has four co-defendants — Reggie Parkerinson, James King, Kevin Callens Jr. and Angel Foy — whose cases are still pending, Cannizzaro’s office said. Together, they are suspects in rash of home-invasion robberies between April 3 and May 2, 2017, that took place on Pine, Broadway and Zimpel streets.