Suspect pleads guilty to 2017 spree of university-area home invasions

May 152018
As his trial was scheduled to begin on Monday (May 14), Jeremy Magee pleaded guilty as charged to six counts of armed robbery with a firearm, four counts of aggravated battery and several drug charges, according to District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office. Magee now faces a sentence of between 15 and 25 years in prison, which will be decided Aug. 14 by Criminal District Judge Darryl Derbigny.
Magee has four co-defendants — Reggie Parkerinson, James King, Kevin Callens Jr. and Angel Foy — whose cases are still pending, Cannizzaro’s office said. Together, they are suspects in rash of home-invasion robberies between April 3 and May 2, 2017, that took place on Pine, Broadway and Zimpel streets.
