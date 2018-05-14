Surveillance video released in Panola Street robbery attempt

Investigators have recovered surveillance video of two suspects believed to have been involved in a late-night robbery attempt on Panola Street last week, and are hoping the public can help identify them, New Orleans police said.

Around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, May 10, a man in his 50s was in the 7400 block of Panola Street (near Lowerline Street) when a stranger approached and “began asking questions about the area,” police have said. A few moments later, another man with a piece of clothing over his face approached, holding a gun, the NOPD reports state.

“The subject reportedly pointed the gun at the victim and demanded the victim’s property,” the report states. “The victim then fled on foot and hid a short distance away, where he then notified police. The subjects fled the location on foot without the victim’s property.”

Two men believed to be the suspects were captured on surveillance video from a nearby camera, police have said.

Anyone who can help identify them is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.