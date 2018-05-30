Surveillance images released of suspect in Subway robbery

After the Subway restaurant on South Carrollton was robbed on Saturday morning, investigators have obtained surveillance photos of a suspect and are hoping the public can help identify him, New Orleans police said.

The suspect entered the Subway in the 3500 block of South Carrollton shortly before 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 26, with a black shirt wrapped around his face, according to NOPD reports on the case.

“The subject then ran behind the counter, choked the manager and demanded that the manager open the register till drawer,” the report states. “The manager complied and the subject fled the location with cash from the register.”

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.