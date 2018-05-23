Subway sandwich shop returns to City Council agenda Thursday

The Subway sandwich shop proposed for a Magazine Street strip mall is slated to return to the New Orleans City Council agenda on Thursday, likely for a final decision by the newly inaugurated council members.

As a fast-food restaurant, Subway needs a conditional-use permit to open at 4637 Magazine Street, in the corner of a small shopping center near Valence Street. As the request has worked its way through the City Planning Commission, it has drawn increasing opposition from neighborhood groups rallying against allowing any more fast-food restaurants to open on Magazine Street.

The request for the Subway appears on the agenda for Thursday’s meeting of the New Orleans City Council, which begins at 10 a.m. The item has a deadline of June 4, and no other Council meetings are scheduled prior to then.