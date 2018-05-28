Subway restaurant on South Carrollton robbed by masked man, police say

The Subway restaurant on South Carrollton Avenue was robbed by a masked man on Saturday morning, New Orleans police said.

Around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 26, the man walked in to the Subway store in the 3500 block of South Carrollton (near Edinburgh Street) with a black T-shirt wrapped around his face, walked around the counter and grabbed the cashier by her neck, according to the initial NOPD report. He shoved her against the wall and ordered her to open the register, then took the cash from it and left, the report states.

The suspect was described as a black man wearing a white T-shirt, black shorts and black tennis shoes, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.