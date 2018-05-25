Subtropical storm Alberto forms; Gulf Coast landfall expected early next week

An area of storms near the Yucatan Peninsula has formed into Subtropical Storm Alberto with winds of 40 mph, and forecasters expect it to bring more rain to the New Orleans area when it makes a Gulf Coast landfall early next week.

The storm is expected to strengthen to perhaps as high as 75-mph winds by early Monday, when it makes landfall somewhere between New Orleans and Pensacola, according to the National Hurricane Center on Friday morning.

“Over the Memorial Day Weekend through early next week, the weather pattern will favor the potential for heavy rainfall and possible flooding due to Sub-Tropical Storm Alberto,” according to a hazardous weather warning from the National Weather Service New Orleans office. “The threat of heavy rain and higher than normal tides has increased for this weekend.”