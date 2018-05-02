St. Charles Avenue repaving to move between Louisiana and Napoleon

The St. Charles Avenue repaving project will move to its next phase this month, the stretch between Louisiana and Napoleon avenues, city officials say.

The $1.3 million section of the repaving project will repave the street from curb-to-curb, install accessible sidewalk ramps, trim some trees in preparation for construction and replace street tiles, according to a fact sheet from the city. Barrier Construction is the contractor and they are expected to start work this month, lasting for for 90 working days and expected to conclude in October.

City officials are holding a public meeting at 6 p.m. today (Wednesday, May 2) at The Columns Hotel, 3811 St. Charles Avenue.