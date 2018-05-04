New restaurant, Saba, to celebrate grand opening with raffle to benefit Habitat for Humanity

Chef Alon Shaya is opening his new restaurant, Saba, today on Magazine Street, and is raffling off a private dinner for 14 to benefit Habitat for Humanity as part of his opening celebration.

Raffle tickets cost $50 each and must be purchased by 4 p.m. today (Friday, May 4) at the event website, noahhraffle.org.

