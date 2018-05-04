New restaurant, Saba, to celebrate grand opening with raffle to benefit Habitat for Humanity
Chef Alon Shaya is opening his new restaurant, Saba, today on Magazine Street, and is raffling off a private dinner for 14 to benefit Habitat for Humanity as part of his opening celebration.
Raffle tickets cost $50 each and must be purchased by 4 p.m. today (Friday, May 4) at the event website, noahhraffle.org.
For more information, see the news release below:
Chef Alon Shaya’s eagerly anticipated new restaurant, Saba, opens Saturday, May 5th on Magazine Street in New Orleans. Part of the opening celebration includes a Chef’s Table for 14 people the restaurant has donated to New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity as a fundraising opportunity.
Raffle tickets to win the dinner for 14 at Saba’s Table, the chef’s private table, cost just $50.00 and are available at http://noahhraffle.org through 5:00 p.m. on Friday, May 4. The lucky winner will receive the coveted seats at Saba’s Table that includes a four course meal with wine pairings, gratuity and conversations with the Chef. If the raffle winner cannot utilize the table on Saturday, May 5, she can select another date.
Saba is the first offering from Alon Shaya’s Pomegranate Hospitality group. Dedicated to improving the New Orleans community, Pomegranate Hospitality selected NOAHH as the recipient of its generous donation because of the difference affordable homeownership makes in the daily lives of many New Orleanians.
Alon Shaya has been nominated for five James Beard Awards. In 2015, he was named “Best Chef, South” while at Domenica. His previous restaurant, Shaya, won “Best New Restaurant” in 2016. Alon was named one of the “50 people Who Are Changing the South” by Southern Living in 2015, and one of the “50 Most Influential Jews in America” by The Forward. Saba is located at 5757 Magazine Street in New Orleans.
New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity, an independent affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International, works with sponsors, volunteers and communities to eliminate poverty housing. A 501(c) 3 non-profit organization, NOAHH has built more than 600 new homes in partnership with low-income families since its inception in 1983.
