Poydras Home breaks ground on bicentennial birthday gift

As a Bicentennial Birthday Gift to their residents, Poydras Home held a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, May 3 for a scenic park with a Koi pond, patio, gardens, walkway, and gazebo. This addition will soon be the setting for interactive therapeutic activities and nature-based programs for residents as well as an oasis of tranquility for families visiting their loved-ones at Poydras Home.

Founded in 1817, the Poydras Home works to respect and preserve the dignity of the human spirit among the elderly by continuing the legacy of care through quality supportive services for the elderly, promoting understanding for their particular needs and advocating on their behalf.

The groundbreaking ceremony marked the beginning of Louisiana Landscape Specialty, Inc.’s construction on the Poydras Home front lawn near the intersection of Magazine St. and Jefferson Ave. The 400-square-foot, lighted pond will include a rock waterfall feature with accent boulders, and it will be connected to the campus through winding walkways, dotted with new, lush gardens. This new feature will extend to include an adjacent 580-square-foot patio with a shaded 20 by 20 foot gazebo and ample bench seating.

The Poydras Home community has had a pond once before on their grounds, installed in the late 1990s. That pond was removed to accommodate the construction of their Oak House Assisted Living in 2013. Both then and now, the generosity of financial supporters including corporations and vendors, board members and the Poydras Home auxiliary, family members and residents alike, make projects like this possible. The community is thrilled to mark the beginning of the process of bringing an expanded pond feature back to Poydras Home for the enjoyment of current and future generations.

Poydras Home is located in the heart of Uptown at 5354 Magazine Street. Visit www.poydrashome.com or call 504-897- 0535 for more information.