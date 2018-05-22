Pan-American Life makes $1M donation to National WWII Museum

New Orleans-based Pan-American Life Insurance Group recently announced its $1M donation to the National WWII Museum to support their newest virtual experience, “Los Veteranos: Latinos in World War II.”

The virtual field trip is an interactive, live-streamed educational program that explores the WWII experiences of Latino veterans and their postwar fight for equality in the United States. This donation by Pan-American Life will further the educational mission of the Museum through free program access to students across the nation during National Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15 to October 15).

In addition to the Field Trip, the donation will provide sponsorship of a dynamic, two-story world map, educating visitors on the global expansion of Axis powers and the events leading to Allied victory.

Headquartered in New Orleans, Pan-American Life has deep roots in the city and historic ties to Latin America. For more than 100 years, the company has fostered connections across the Americas, through support for inter-American trade initiatives as well as the expansion of its operations to Central and South America.

Since its founding, Pan-American Life has played an integral role in the ongoing economic and cultural development of New Orleans. During WWII, the company organized critical services to the Louisiana Home Front – most notably, encouraging the public to purchase war bonds and helping coordinate volunteer, civilian defense efforts.

“We’re truly honored to be able to support this initiative of the National WWII Museum as they continue to tell the complete story of the American experience in the war that changed the world as we know it,” said José S. Suquet, Pan-American Life’s Chairman of the Board, President & CEO in a statement to the press.

“Our company has a proud history in New Orleans, and throughout Louisiana, for the important role our founders played during the war. We knew that this donation was the perfect opportunity for us to showcase, honor and preserve that history for our generation and for many more to come.”