New Orleans Volunteer Orchestra to perform Faure’s “Requiem” in spring concert

More than 90 musicians will assemble tonight as the New Orleans Volunteer Orchestra to perform Gabriel Faure’s choral masterpiece, “Requiem,” at St. Charles Avenue Baptist Church.

The program also features selections from Antonin Dvorak’s Symphony No. 8 and, in keeping with the ensemble’s tradition of unorthodox choices, music from the popular video games “Halo” and “Civilization.”

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. today (Thursday, May 10) at St. Charles Avenue Baptist Church, 7100 St Charles Ave. Tickets are $10 for general admission, $8 for students and military, and can be purchased in advance at the orchestra’s website.