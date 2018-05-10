New Orleans Rotary hosts wine-tasting fundraiser for scholarships for Sci High grads

The Rotary Club of New Orleans will hold its first-ever wine-tasting competition, “Sippin’ for Scholarships,” tonight to raise money to send seniors from the New Orleans Charter Science & Mathematics High School and other schools to college.

The wine tasting and silent auction will be from 6 to 9 p.m. tonight (Thursday, May 10) on the second floor of Manning’s Restaurant, 519 Fulton Street.

“Participants will sample different wines as a blind tasting and will be asked to vote on their choices for the winning bottles,” according to the event announcement.

Proceeds will also support scholarships for students at Warren Easton, Benjamin Franklin and NOCCA high schools.

“Many recipients of these scholarships are the first generation of their families to attend college,” the announcement states. “The Club hopes to raise at least $10,000 for this important program.”

Founded in 1910, the Rotary Club of New Orleans is the twelfth-oldest Rotary in the world, and meets at noon on Wednesdays at Mannings. For more information about the event or the club, visit the Rotary website.