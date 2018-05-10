French Quarter’s Mona Lisa Italian restaurant to open Magazine Street location

The owners of the Mona Lisa restaurant in the French Quarter plan to open a second location of the Italian eatery Uptown on Magazine Street, they said this week.

Mona Lisa currently operates on Royal Street with a traditional Italian menu, keeping a low profile with few recent reviews but a generally positive reptutation. “This long-time French Quarter favorite offers pizza and pasta dishes,” noted Gambit in one of its restaurant guides.

The business will be open from 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday (closed on Mondays), the same hours as the Royal Street location, the owners said in a February meeting with neighbors.

The new location will be located at 4306 Magazine, a commercial building on the first block of Magazine downriver from Napoleon Avenue. The business technically needs a conditional use to operate as a standard restaurant, so attorney Bob Ellis presented that request to the City Planning Commission on Tuesday.

“This will be an expansion of a business that has been on Royal Street for more than 30 years, and now it seeks to open a location of its family-oriented Italian restaurant to serve the residents Uptown,” Ellis said.

No one spoke against the request Tuesday, and the commissioners sent it unanimously with a recommendation for approval to the City Council.