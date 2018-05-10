French Quarter’s Mona Lisa Italian restaurant to open Magazine Street location

 Posted by at 11:59 am  business, city government, food and drink
May 102018
 

The building at 4306 Magazine Street will be the home of Mona Lisa restaurant’s second location. (image via city of New Orleans)

The owners of the Mona Lisa restaurant in the French Quarter plan to open a second location of the Italian eatery Uptown on Magazine Street, they said this week.

Mona Lisa currently operates on Royal Street with a traditional Italian menu, keeping a low profile with few recent reviews but a generally positive reptutation. “This long-time French Quarter favorite offers pizza and pasta dishes,” noted Gambit in one of its restaurant guides.

The business will be open from 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday (closed on Mondays), the same hours as the Royal Street location, the owners said in a February meeting with neighbors.

The new location will be located at 4306 Magazine, a commercial building on the first block of Magazine downriver from Napoleon Avenue. The business technically needs a conditional use to operate as a standard restaurant, so attorney Bob Ellis presented that request to the City Planning Commission on Tuesday.

“This will be an expansion of a business that has been on Royal Street for more than 30 years, and now it seeks to open a location of its family-oriented Italian restaurant to serve the residents Uptown,” Ellis said.

No one spoke against the request Tuesday, and the commissioners sent it unanimously with a recommendation for approval to the City Council.

Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.