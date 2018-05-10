Man sought for break-in at Carrollton Avenue cell-phone story, damage to door at Subway

After an overnight break-in at the cell-phone store on South Carrollton Avenue and damage to a door and window at a nearby Subway restaurant, investigators have obtained surveillance images of a suspect that they hope can help lead to an arrest, New Orleans police said.

The burglary took place the night of Thursday, May 3, at a Boost Mobile retailer in the 3200 block of South Carrollton Avenue, according to a NOPD news report.

“Later that night, the same individual is believed to have damaged property at a Subway restaurant in the 3500 block of South Carrollton Avenue by smashing a glass door and fleeing the scene,” the report states. “The subject later returned to the restaurant and smashed a glass window on the side of the restaurant before fleeing the scene.”

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.