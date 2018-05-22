Man carjacked on Josephine Street; woman’s birthday money snatched from her shirt, police say

A man was carjacked at gunpoint Saturday morning on Josephine Street, and that night a woman had her birthday money snatched from her shirt by a man on Erato Street, but police found it in his wallet after stopping a fight between them, New Orleans police said.

Shortly before 7:30 a.m. Saturday, May 19, a man in his 30s was in the 2600 block of Josephine Street (near Magnolia Street) when a silver sedan pulled up a few feet away, according to the initial NOPD report. Two men got out, one armed with a silver hand gun, and they ordered the victim to give up his pickup truck, the report states. He did so, and they drove away with it.

Around 8:30 p.m., a woman celebrating her 23rd birthday was near Erato and South Robertson streets when 57-year-old Calvin Rankin grabbed money that was pinned to her shirt and ran inside a nearby building, according to the report in that case.

“When he returned outside, he and the victim got into a physical altercation,” the report states. “The police arrived and the victim pointed out the subject. The victim’s torn money was found in the subject’s wallet. He admitted he grabbed the money and was arrested on scene.”

Rankin’s bond was set at $10,000, and he is no longer listed in online jail records Tuesday morning.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.