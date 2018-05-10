Man attacked in armed robbery attempt on Panola Street, police say

A man in his 50s was attacked by two assailants in an armed robbery attempt overnight on Panola Street, New Orleans police said Thursday morning.

The victim was in the 7400 block of Panola (near Lowerline Street) around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, May 10, when an unknown man approached, asking questions, according to the initial NOPD report. The stranger then grabbed the victim by the neck and put his hand in his pocket, and a second man showed up with a gun and demanded his car keys and cell phone, the report states.

“The victim ran and hid behind cars and called the police,” the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.