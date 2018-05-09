Magazine Street Champagne Stroll returns for eighth year on Saturday

The Magazine Street Champagne Stroll returns Saturday night for its eighth annual celebration of shops, restaurants, and free sparkling wine.

With extended hours until 9 p.m. Saturday, Many Magazine Street restaurants are offering free champagne with meals, while local shopkeepers will give discounts on their wares alongside a free glass of bubbly. A list of participating businesses can be found at the Magazine Street Merchants Association website, and more information on Saturday’s event is included in the announcement from the association below:

Magazine Street Merchants Association is proud to announce the 8th annual Magazine Street Champagne Stroll on Saturday, May 12! Locals and visitors are invited to this one night only event, with over 100 businesses providing FREE sparkling wine, and many offering special deals, promotional sales, and art or trunk shows. Shops will extend their hours until 9pm, and the event is FREE and open to the public. Champagne Stroll brings tens of thousands of shoppers out in search of deals, bubbles, live music, and a chance to support businesses on Magazine Street the day before Mother’s Day. Visit www.magazinestreet.com for a list of participating stores, shops, galleries, and restaurants. Photos available upon request!

Magazine Street, New Orleans’ fastest growing shopping and entertainment district, is a 6 mile long stretch with a diverse array of businesses, shops, restaurants, galleries, and neighborhood residences. The Magazine Street Merchants Association is a coalition of business located on or near New Orleans’ Magazine Street corridor. The Association was founded to support businesses on Magazine Street, but has grown into an organization that works every day to promote Magazine Street as one of New Orleans’ most vibrant and valued business and cultural districts.

The MSMA produces three events per year: The Magazine Street Champagne Stroll in May, Art for Arts Sake in October, and Merriment on Magazine in December.