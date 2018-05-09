Lycee Francais sets town hall for CEO candidates for next week

Members of the Lycee Francais school community will be able to meet and pose questions to the three finalists for the CEO position at a town hall Tuesday that will be open to the public, school officials said.

Last week, the CEO Search Committee voted to advance three candidates as finalists to be the new CEO of LFNO starting in the 2018-2019 school year (following the retirement of Keith Bartlett this summer). The three finalists are Marina Schoen (current Chief Academic Officer at LFNO), Lysianne Essama (former long-time head of school at a public French immersion school in Maryland), and Chana Benenson, principal of New Orleans Charter Science and Mathematics High School). The Committee believes all three are highly-qualified, strong candidates for the position.

The final phase of the CEO Search process will be a “town hall” to be held on Tuesday, May 15, at 5:30 p.m. in the cafeteria of LFNO’s Patton Campus (5951 Patton Street). We encourage parents, faculty and staff, and community members to attend. The town hall will include a “meet and greet” segment from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m., at which refreshments will be served and parents, faculty and staff, and community members will have the chance to get to know the candidates. At 6:15 p.m., the Q&A segment will begin. Questions for the candidates can be submitted to Jeremy Hunnewell (the consultant hired by the CEO Search Committee to assist with the process, who will act as the moderator) at ceosearch@lfno.org before noon on May 15 or can be submitted by hand during the meet and greet. Questions can be either directed to a specific candidate or generally to all candidates, but the decision on which questions to ask first (we will try to make it through as many questions as possible) will be left to the moderator, who will make sure the questions asked cover a wide variety of important issues to the school. The Q&A segment will end at 7:30 p.m., so we encourage everyone to ask the candidates questions before and after the Q&A segment to ensure the best chance that all questions are answered.

We appreciate your continued support and interest in this important and exciting process. Should you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to the CEO Search Committee by writing to ceosearch@lfno.org.