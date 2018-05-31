Lycee Francais meets to chooses academic director as new CEO (live video)

May 312018
The board deliberated for more than three hours Thursday night before making the decision. CEO Search committee chair Ben Castoriano praised Schoen’s work with the school over the past five years as he made the motion to offer her the job.
Dozens of parents attended the meeting, and many waited in the school’s cafeteria through the lengthy closed-door deliberations. Only a handful spoke about the candidates, and all of the comments were in favor of Schoen.
Live video coverage of the meeting can be found (in three parts) on our Facebook page.
