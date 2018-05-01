Lamborghini driver pleads guilty to vehicular homicide in crash that killed passenger

The man who drove a Lamborghini at speeds well over 100 mph through Uptown New Orleans before crashing into floodwall and killing his passenger two years ago pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide on Monday, and may now face a decade or more in prison.

Jason Adams, 32, was driving with 23-year-old Kristi Lirette on May 4, 2016, when he crashed the car, and had a blood-alcohol content of 0.11 afterward (above the legal limit of 0.08), said District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office.

“New Orleans police investigators estimated the car driven by Adams reached speeds as high as 118 mph before striking a curb and careening into a floodwall in Uptown New Orleans,” prosecutors said.

Adams pleaded guilty Monday and faces between 5 and 30 years on the vehicular homicide charge. Criminal District Judge Robin Pittman has said that Lirette’s family has agreed to a sentence of 10 years in prison, 5 years of which will be suspended, with three years of probation after release, prosecutors said.

Adams remains free on a $75,000 bond until his sentencing June 22, and Pittman said his sentencing deal with be void if he does not appear. Cannizzaro has said he will not comment until the sentence is given.