Large home burns on Freret Street

A large, multi-unit home on Freret Street caught fire Friday morning, but New Orleans firefighters were able to extinguish it quickly enough to save the structure and no injuries were reported, authorities said.

The fire was reported at 7:44 a.m. at the corner of Freret and First streets, and firefighters were on the scene within three minutes, said New Orleans Fire Department Superintendent Tim McConnell. The interior was partly under construction, but the building should be salvageable, he said.

“It was a good, quick response by our units,” McConnell said. “It’s got some fire damage, but they got it under control very quickly.”

No injuries were reported in connection with the blaze, McConnell said.