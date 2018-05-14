Giarrusso, other council members demand June meeting with Sewerage & Water Board

Following his campaign pledge to make the ongoing problems with the Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans a primary focus, Councilman Joe Giarrusso and his colleagues have demanded the agency’s leaders appear before the City Council next month and answer a specific set of questions.

Giarrusso sent the letter Thursday, signed by all his fellow council members, noting that the Sewerage & Water Board is obligated by state law to make quarterly reports to the City Council, and calling the failure of its March report to provide important information “indefensible and inexcusable.” The letter insists that the agency’s leaders make its June report in person to the Council, and answer specific questions, such as:

a current report on water lost by the system,

the number of billing complaints, and average time to correct them,

measures to fight waste and fraud by employees,

an update on unfilled positions, noting estimates of 400 to 600,

reporting on how the agency uses the money budgeted for salaries of those unfilled positions

an update on the status of the call center,

a report on coordination with the city’s Department of Public Works for road repairs, and

an update on the water tower installation,

“On behalf of all S&WB customers, we want a full and public accounting of information to which the Council is entitled,” the letter concludes.

For more information, see the full news release from Giarrusso’s office below, or read the letter sent to the Sewerage & Water Board: