Fundraiser celebrates ten years of New Orleans Women and Children’s Shelter

There’s No Place Like Home, presented by Leslie & Scott Jacobs, is the largest fundraiser of the year for the New Orleans Women and Children’s Shelter (NOWCS).

The gala on Thursday, May 17 will feature live music by Caren Green & Cornbread and a silent auction. NOWCS will honor Debbie Rees with the inaugural Jackie & Dan Silverman Homeless Champion Award as they celebrate 10 years of service to the community.

There’s No Place Like Home take places from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Golf Club at Audubon Park, 6500 Magazine St. For tickets, donations, and more information, visit the New Orleans Women and Children’s Shelter website here.