With summer approaching, the Dryades YMCA is offering a two-day water safety and swimming class for children ages 4-18 this weekend for $5.

The program takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (May 19) and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday (May 20) at the Dryades YMCA, 2220 Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard. Register at www.dryadesymca.org or call 522-8811 for more information.