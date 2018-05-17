Downtown-bound lanes of St. Charles Avenue to close Friday for water-leak repairs

The two downtown-bound side of St. Charles Avenue between Napoleon to Louisiana avenues will be closed to traffic and parking Friday for the repair of underground water leaks discovered during the ongoing repaving project, New Orleans city officials said.
Downtown-bound traffic will be detoured to Prytania from Napoleon to Louisiana from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., city officials said.
On Friday, May 18 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. ONLY, the City of New Orleans construction contractor, Barriere Construction Co., L.L.C., in collaboration with the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans, will temporarily close the eastbound (river) side of St. Charles Ave. between Napoleon Ave. and Louisiana Ave. to repair several water leaks that were identified while crews were working on the $1.3M St. Charles Ave. repaving project.
Downtown bound traffic will be detoured to Prytania St. at Napoleon Ave. The current lane shift for the westbound (lake) side of St. Charles Ave. from Louisiana Ave. to Napoleon Ave. will remain in place while crews complete asphalt patching on that side.
The St. Charles Ave. repaving project calls for removing damaged portions of the asphalt roadway and replacing it with new, smooth pavement; repaving the asphalt roadway from curb-to-curb; installing Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant curbs, as well as ramps at intersections. The entire project will be completed in September 2018.
Designated No Parking Areas
In order to safely complete construction, there will be areas designated with “No Parking” signage along St. Charles Ave. between Louisiana Ave. and Napoleon Ave. Additionally, there will be designated “No Parking” areas within 150 feet of St. Charles Ave. on both sides of Marengo St., the lake side of General Taylor St., and the river side of Milan St. Residents and commuters are reminded that any vehicle left in a designated “No Parking” beginning on Monday at 7 a.m. and through the duration of the project will be towed.
In general, Barriere Construction Co., L.L.C. is working from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; however, there may be delays due to weather or other circumstances that cause the contractor to work later and / or on the weekends.
Questions about this project can be directed to 504.658.ROAD (7623) or sent via e-mail to roadwork@nola.gov.
