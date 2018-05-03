Danae Columbus: Female NFL owners should step up to solve cheerleader grievances

Who would want to be groped or sexually harassed as part of his or her job? Certainly not the eight women – including Gayle Benson – who have ownership interests in NFL teams. Those eight women owners should take a leadership role in working with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to bring an end to former Saintsation Bailey Davis’ discrimination claim.

Tomorrow (May 4) is the deadline that attorney Sara Blackwell – who represents Davis and former Dolphins cheerleader Kristan Ware – set for Goodell to respond to their request for a meeting. The women have suggested a $1 settlement offer in exchange for meaningful dialogue with Goodell.

Every employer has the right to establish organizational policies and workplace rules. Yet the cheerleaders’ rules are often considered unreasonably strict and basically call for them to give up control of their personal lives. Perhaps the Saints need to switch to an all-male cheerleading team. When the hourly pay at Walmart is more than what an NFL cheerleader earns, wages are another issue that must be discussed.

Other women in NFL ownership groups include Kim Pegula (Buffalo Bills), Darcie Glazer Kassewitz (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Carol Davis (Oakland Raiders), Virginia Halas McCaskey (Chicago Bears), Amy Adams Strunk (Tennessee Titans), Martha Firestone Ford (Detroit Lions), and Denise York (San Francisco 49ers). Technically the number is much higher than eight because the Green Bay Packers ownership model sports 361,060 “individual owners.”

CORPORATE GREED PUTS HARRAH’S CREDIBILITY AT RISK

Why does the recent revelation that Caesar’s Entertainment has given Las Vegas based Vici Properties an option to purchase Harrah’s New Orleans casino, the 450-room hotel and parking garage remind readers of Entergy’s failed effort to sell critical transmission lines? In both cases company officials were trying to put shareholders profits ahead of what is best for citizens. There is little doubt a new 30-year contract extension that Harrah’s is asking the State Legislature to approve in this regular session (HB553) would make the New Orleans properties more valuable for shareholders. It should make it more valuable for New Orleans citizens too.

In full disclosure, my former partner Allan Katz and I were among the consultants hired when Harrah’s was seeking their gaming license. Having a casino at the foot of Canal Street is an important addition to New Orleans tourism economy. Between the hotel, garage and casino, Harrah’s employs several thousand people and provides quarterly grants that the City Council distributes to area non-profits. If the contract extension is approved, Harrah’s says they will invest $350 million to upgrade the property, create new jobs, and pay the state an additional $7 million per year with increases every five years.

Unfortunately Harrah’s has rarely employed as many workers (2,400) as currently required by state law. They do not meet the minority hiring goals set by the City Council, stating they cannot find enough minority employees with clean criminal records. They do not contract with an adequate number of women and minority-owned businesses. Until recently, the City had a tough time getting the annual payment from the State to compensate for the additional expenses for police, fire, and street maintenance around the Harrah’s site.

If the Legislature fails to approve HB553, Harrah’s contract will expire in four years. Before that time, the City and State could entertain proposals from other casino companies and could even increase the number of casino licenses. For now though, it appears that Harrah’s is here to stay.

The Louisiana Legislature and the New Orleans City Council must work to ensure the City and State get the most out of the deal. That could mean some sort of profit sharing with the city and state; additional funds for fire, police and infrastructure; more grant money for the non-profits; increased DBE participation – especially during their construction period; and more minority hiring.

Harrah’s was hoping their arrangement with Vici Properties would stay under radar until after negotiations were complete. Now it’s up to our elected officials to maximize that new contract’s potential or signal that want to consider other options. New Orleans has never received what we deserve for having Harrah’s in our backyard. Adding value for New Orleans will be the first big test for Mayor-elect Cantrell and the new city council.

