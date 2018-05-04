Cohen High School seniors announce their college choices in festive “Declaration Day” ceremony

Nearly 70 seniors at Walter L. Cohen College Prep High School were greeted with an auditorium full of exuberant cheers on Friday (May 4) as they announced which colleges they plan to attend after graduation, from as far Notre Dame and the University of Missouri or as close as Xavier and the University of New Orleans just up the road.

Cohen seniors were received more than 125 college acceptances and more than $2 million in scholarships, school officials said.