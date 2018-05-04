Cohen High School seniors announce their college choices in festive “Declaration Day” ceremony

Cohen High School senior Brevin Porter dances exuberantly after announcing thta he will attend Delgado Community College next year on “Declaration Day” on Friday, May 4, 2018. (Robert Morris, UptownMessenger.com)
Nearly 70 seniors at Walter L. Cohen College Prep High School were greeted with an auditorium full of exuberant cheers on Friday (May 4) as they announced which colleges they plan to attend after graduation, from as far Notre Dame and the University of Missouri or as close as Xavier and the University of New Orleans just up the road.
Cohen senior Shante Williams kicks off a second line from the school after announcing that she will attend the University of Missouri on “Declaration Day” on Friday, May 4, 2018. (Robert Morris, UptownMessenger.com)
Cohen seniors were received more than 125 college acceptances and more than $2 million in scholarships, school officials said.
A Cohen student receives the Posse Foundation scholarship to Notre Dame University. (Robert Morris, UptownMessenger.com)
Cohen senior Russia Carter poses for a friend’s photo after accepting a scholarship to Xavier University on Friday, May 4, 2018. (Robert Morris, UptownMessenger.com)
Shante Williams announces that she will attend the University of Missouri in the fall on “Declaration Day” on Friday, May 4, 2018. (Robert Morris, UptownMessenger.com)
Brevin Porter demonstrates his footwork as Cohen students second line through the neighborhood to celebrate “Declaration Day” on Friday, May 4, 2018. (Robert Morris, UptownMessenger.com)
The Slow Rollas Brass Band leads Cohen students in a second line through the neighborhood to celebrate “Declaration Day” on Friday, May 4, 2018. (Robert Morris, UptownMessenger.com)
