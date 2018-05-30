City Council gives tentative approval to “Love Kreme” ice cream parlor on Louisiana Avenue

The City Council gave tentative approval to the long-deferred “Love Kreme” ice cream parlor proposed for Louisiana Avenue, but like the similarly controversial Subway sandwich shop on Magazine Street, City Councilman Jay H. Banks said he plans to meet with both sides personally before allowing the ordinance to be drafted.

Reginald Commodore began his journey through the city approval process last September, but his original proposal for the ice cream parlor at 940 Louisiana Avenue included short-term rental apartments that was vehemently opposed by neighbors. Then-Councilwoman LaToya Cantrell sent the project back to the City Planning Commission urging him to apply only for a conditional use for the ice cream parlor, and that version of the project split the commissioners 3-4.

A final decision on Commodore’s conditional-use request was deferred several times by the previous council, and by the first meeting of the new council on May 24, it was on deadline and could not be deferred again.

Several neighbors reiterated their opposition to the project, while Commodore showed a video of numerous people around the Irish Channel pledging their support. With so little time to dig into the issue after being swon in, District B Councilman Jay H. Banks asked the council to approve the request, but said he would hold the ordinance allowing the project until more meetings could be held.

“Those neighbors over there are saying they don’t want it, but we have a video of a bunch of people saying that they do,” Banks said. “This is not going to be one-sided. This is all brand new and fresh.”

The Council voted 6-1 in favor of Banks’ motion, with Helena Moreno the only vote against it. At the urging of Council President Jason Williams, Banks reiterated his promise to convene meetings with both the Delachaise neighbors and the ice cream parlor owner.