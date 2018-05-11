Blue Cypress, Octavia Books, Garden District Book Shop offer gift certificates, exclusive items for Independent Bookstore Day

Blue Cypress Books on Oak, Octavia Books, Garden District Book Shop on Prytania and Tubby & Coo’s in Mid-City are collaborating Saturday on a scavenger hunt with $100 in gift certificates, as well as special events and exclusive merchandise, as part of the national Independent Bookstore Day the effort to promote local shops in a literary world increasingly dominated by mail-order companies and chains.

The festivities begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 12, and each bookstore has its own lineup of events. For more information, see the full announcement below and be sure to click through to each store’s website for their lineups:

2018 Independent Bookstore Day marks its fourth year nationwide, with literary parties around the country at over 500 independent bookstores in 48 states. While IBD was celebrated in most locals on the last Saturday in April, in New Orleans, it is being celebrated on Saturday, May 12, so as not to conflict with New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. Local book lovers should mark their calendars now for this special day of literary celebrations.

Activities in New Orleans will take place at four independent stores across the city: Octavia Books, Garden District Book Shop, Tubby & Coo’s Mid-City Book Shop, and Blue Cypress Books. Each store is planning special activities; and together they are offering the chance to win $100 in gift certificates to book lovers who visit all four participating bookstores as part of a fun scavenger hunt. Each store will be selling exclusive literary-themed books, art, and gift items created just for IBD.

The four stores have also joined together to give away a limited number of Blackbird Letter Press New Orleans City Notebooks (printed in Louisiana) to customers who purchase a limited edition IBD book or item or who spend $25 or more on New Orleans Independent Bookstore Day – May 12.

For author appearances and special local activities at each of the participating New Orleans Independent Bookstore Day participating locations, see: octaviabooks.com, gardendistrictbookshop.com, tubbyandcoos.com and bluecypresbooks.com.

The 2018 Bookstore Day Exclusives:

Independent Bookstore Day is proud to announce a selection of exclusive books and art pieces for Bookstore Day 2018. These limited edition, unique items will be available only at participating IBD bookstores. Not before. Not online. And not in chain stores.

Some of 2018’s 15+ exclusive Bookstore Day books and items available only at participating IBD stores include:

The Bad Citizen Graffiti Stencil: Don’t Let the Bastards Grind You Down

Every year we create our signature “Bad Citizen” Graffiti Stencil to highlight the authors and the words that push us to think, read, and be disruptive when necessary. This year’s stencil features a timely quote from Margaret Atwood The Handmaid’s Tale: DON’T LET THE BASTARDS GRIND YOU DOWN, the ultimate rallying cry for our time.

The Book Club Journal

This beautifully designed journal has pages and prompts for writing your thoughts and opinions about the books you’ve read, keeping track of book club meetings, and more than 45 original, quirky, themed recommended reading lists from authors like Stephen King, David Sedaris and Tayari Jones, and booksellers around the country. Martin Cruz Smith gives us the “Real Russia” reading list. The booksellers at Parnassus in Nashville give us “Books narrated by non-humans.”

Golden Thread Print – from Colin Meloy & Nikki McClure

Pete Seeger’s messages of universal understanding and social and environmental justice inspired generations — and have left a lasting legacy. With dazzling, lyrical verse in the folk revival style, and cut-paper illustrations in black and ochre that capture the spirit of the man and his times, musician Colin Meloy of The Decemberists and artist Nikki McClure pay tribute to a visionary who changed the world with song.

About Independent Bookstore Day

Independent Bookstore Day began in California in 2014 and became a national event the next year. A host of publishers and authors such as Neil Gaiman, George Saunders, Roxane Gay, Lauren Groff, James Patterson, Stephen King and many others have donated work in support of the event. Independent Bookstore Day (IBD) is produced by writer and former bookseller Samantha Schoech in partnership with the Northern California Independent Booksellers Association. Its sponsors include Penguin Random House, Ingram, and the American Bookseller’s Association. www.indiebookstoreday.com