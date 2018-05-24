Bicyclist robbed at gunpoint on South Claiborne, police say

A man riding his bicycle was robbed on South Claiborne Avenue overnight, New Orleans police said Thursday morning.

The victim, a 20-year-old man, was riding the bicycle near South Claiborne and Robert Street shortly after 1:30 a.m. Thursday, May 24, when an unknown man approached him from behind, according to the initial NOPD report.

“The male implied a weapon and demanded the victim’s property,” the report states. “The victim complied and the male fled in an unknown direction.”

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.