‘Battle of the Bands’ brings out the big brass for the Tipitina’s Foundation

McDonogh 35 Senior High School’s marching band performs during Battle of the Bands at the “Instruments A-Comin” benefit concert, silent auction and community arts fair in front of Tipitina’s Monday evening. The fundraiser also includes a benefit concert with all proceeds dedicated to placing instruments in New Orleans school music programs (Claire Byun/cbyun@nolamessenger.com).
Students strike a pose to warp up St. Katharine Drexel Preparatory's marching band routine during Battle of the Bands at the "Instruments A-Comin" benefit concert, silent auction and community arts fair in front of Tipitina's Monday evening
St. Mary's Academy's marching band performs during Battle of the Bands
Landry Walker Preparatory makes a musical entrance during Battle of the Bands
Hundreds of people gather in front of Tipitina's during the Battle of the Bands
St. Katharine Drexel's marching band performs during the Battle of the Bands
St. Mary's Academy's marching band performs during Battle of the Bands
