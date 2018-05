Author Rick Bragg to present new book, “The Best Cook in the World,” at Octavia Books

Pulitzer-winning author Rick Bragg — an Alabama native with a documented fondness for New Orleans (such as in his recent paean to The Columns Hotel and one of the nation’s most widely read interpreters of Southern culture — will present his newest book, “The Best Cook in the World,” on Thursday at Octavia Books.

Bragg’s new book memorializes his mother’s cooking, and he will present it at 6 p.m. Thursday (May 3) at Octavia Books. For information on the event, see the announcement from Octavia Books below: