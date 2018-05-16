Audubon Commission holds fourth public meeting about park master plan

The Audubon Commission will hold its fourth public meeting tonight about the creation of a new master plan for Audubon Park, presenting the draft of the plan and continuing to take comments on it.

A preliminary draft of the plan dated May 4 is already available online at AudubonParkMasterPlan.org.

To read our coverage and watch full videos of the previous public meetings, see the Uptown Messenger archive.

The meeting will be from 6 to 8 p.m. today (Wednesday, May 16) at Audubon Tea Room, 6500 Magazine Street.