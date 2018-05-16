Attorney Morris Bart donates bicycles to NOPD Second District

The Uptown-based NOPD Second District has two new bicycles thanks to a donation Tuesday from long-time supporter and prominent attorney Morris Bart.

The donation — made through the COPS 2 organization that supports the Second District — will allow for more bicycle patrols from the Second District, NOPD authorities said.

“These bicycles were generously donated to assist in patrolling local neighborhoods, events, including patrols when the station relocates to its new building in the 3400 block of Broadway Street,” according to a NOPD news release. “Police bicycles allow NOPD officers to be more visible on a personal level with the visitors and citizens in the district.”

Billboards for Bart’s law firm are ubiquitous around New Orleans and along the entire Gulf Coast, but closer to home he is a frequent donor to the Second District since the 1990s. Previous donations from him have remodeled the officers’ quarters in the aging Second District station in 2013 and the installation of security cameras around the building last year.

The NOPD Second District, led by Commander Shaun Ferguson, covers many of the Uptown neighborhoods upriver from Napoleon Avenue into Audubon, Carrollton and Hollygrove.