Angry customer brandishes gun in McDonald’s drive-through on Carrollton Avenue, police say

A man claiming to have been given the wrong food at the McDonald’s on South Carrollton Avenue got angry at the drive-through workers and threatened them with a gun Tuesday evening, New Orleans police said.

Shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 29, a gray Nissan Altima with five people inside placed an order in the drive-through line at the McDonald’s in the 3400 block of South Carrollton Avenue, according to the initial NOPD report.

“While inspecting the order, the driver informed employees that they were missing an item,” the report states. “The employees inspected the order and confirmed it was correct. At that time, the driver reportedly became irate, produced a firearm and threatened the employees before fleeing the location in the vehicle.”

The driver was described as a black man in his late teens or early 20s with a beard, sideburns like Rick Ross, and and uneven skin tone, according to the NOPD report. Both he and the front-seat passenger were wearing white tank tops, the report states.

The Altima had a temporary license plate — possibly beginning with the numbers “1784” and ending with a “1” — in the upper left corner of the rear windshield, factory rims and no tint, the report states.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.