Advertiser: Community Health Fair & Summer Camp at CCEC

If every community member bought just one cup of coffee at Stella’s each month, that $1.50 per person would be enough to sustain the Community Commitment Education Center.

The CCEC is founded on the premise of one neighbor helping another. Our primary goal is to connect the people of our community with the available resources: Community Advocacy, Communication/Literacy Skills, Social Skills Training, Emergency Financial Assistance.

We’ll be keeping busy with a health fair this month and summer camp starting in June, so here are some ways people like you can get involved and support:

GiveNOLA Day is today! Every dollar donated will go toward keeping our free programming free. This includes after-school programs for the youth and weekly programs for seniors.

Vendor & Community Health Fair

We’re working alongside The Brotherhood and Daughters of Charity to offer a day of health services like HIV & blood testing, insurance help, and more health services.

Saturday, May 12th

CCEC, 8540 Spruce St. @ Leonidas St.

Local vendors will also be showcasing their jewelry, clothing, art and more. Interested in vending? Let us know! Call us at (504) 638-0044 or email Nicole@communitycommitment.net.

Summer Camp

Our 9th year of Summer Camp begins on Tuesday, June 5, and this year’s curriculum will be based on the History of New Orleans. Camp volunteers and sponsors are needed. Camp is $450 per child, and the program usually serves 50 children per year.

Volunteering

Community Commitment Education Center is open to the public and we work to keep our resources free. Volunteers help programming and daily operations work their best. Here are a few places where we could always use help:

Phone Clerk

Summer Camp

Art Class

Cooking Class

Interested? Contact Byron Bradley by emailing bybradley@communitycommitment.net.

The Community Commitment Education Center serves the people of New Orleans by providing services that assist with: Community Advocacy, Communication/Literacy Skills, Social Skills Training, Emergency Financial Assistance.

For any more information about the CCEC, call us at (504) 638-0044 or email Nicole@communitycommitment.net.