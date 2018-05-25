Advertiser: A Broadway political drama comes to New Orleans

The regional premiere of Tony Award-winning play ALL THE WAY by Robert Schenkkan is running now until June 3 at Loyola University Theatre with special events every day this weekend.

Presented by Southern Rep Theatre, the political drama follows Lyndon B. Johnson, Martin Luther King, Jr., and a huge cast of historical figures through the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and Johnson’s re-election campaign.

ALL THE WAY received national acclaim in its 2014 run on Broadway, where it won the Tony Award for Best Play. Star Bryan Cranston—also a Tony Award winner—then reprised his role as LBJ in a 2016 HBO film adapted by playwright Robert Schenkkan.

Southern Rep’s production features Jason Kirkpatrick and Dominique McClellan in the pivotal roles of LBJ and MLK Jr. Director Aimée Hayes oversees a cast of 30 performers to portray the dozens of speaking roles that bring this historical drama to life.

Says Hayes, “I have been looking for an opportunity to get our whole community working together to make a play. When I read ALL THE WAY, I knew that this rousing play spoke to the heart of our city. We love politics; we grapple with our differences and seek common ground; and we love being challenged. Robert Schenkkan’s play offers so much insight into our nation’s recent past as we navigate our way forward.”