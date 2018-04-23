Woman wants a ride to the store, gets shot in gunfight involving her driver, police say

A woman getting a ride to the store was injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon between the man driving her and a pedestrian, New Orleans police said.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, was riding to the store with an unknown man around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, April 23, when he spotted a pedestrian near Monroe and Spruce streets, and they began shooting at one another, according to the initial NOPD report. The woman was hit by the gunfire, and was taken to the hospital for treatment in a private vehicle, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.