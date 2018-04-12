Woman robbed on Washington Avenue, police say

A woman was robbed by a man threatening that he had a gun Wednesday evening on Washington Avenue, New Orleans police said.

The victim, an 18-year-old woman, was leaving a location in the 4600 block of Washington Avenue (near Jefferson Davis Parkway) around 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 11, when she was confronted by an unknown man, according to the initial NOPD report.

“The male stated he had a gun and demanded the victim’s money,” the report states. “The victim complied and the subject fled the location.”

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.