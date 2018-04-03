Woman hit by SUV, killed on Louisiana Avenue, police say

A woman walking near Louisiana Avenue was hit by an SUV and killed Monday evening, New Orleans police said.

The victim, a 66-year-old woman, was walking on Clara Street around 6:15 p.m. Monday, April 2, when she stepped onto Louisiana Avenue and was hit by a brown SUV, according to police reports. She was taken to the hospital by ambulance, where she died from her injuries, the report states.

The SUV driver, whose name has not been released, “was transported to the Traffic Unit for further investigation,” the report states. Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call the NOPD Traffic Fatality unit at 658-6208.