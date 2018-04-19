Woman carjacked on Palmer Avenue in university area, police say

A woman sitting in her Toyota Camry on Palmer Avenue was carjacked at gunpoint Wednesday night, New Orleans police said.

The victim, a 20-year-old woman, was sitting in the car at Palmer and Willow around 11 p.m. Wednesday, April 18, when an assailant armed with handgun opened her door and ordered her out of the vehicle, according to NOPD and Tulane University police reports. She did as he said, and the carjacker with the gun and another man she hadn’t previously noticed got into the car and drove off toward South Claiborne, with her iPhone still inside, the report states.

The car is a gray 2005 Toyota Camry with Maine license plate “830 AXE,” the NOPD report states. The victim was unable to tell if the carjacker with the gun was a man or a woman, and could not provide any description of the second person, the Tulane report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.