Woman beaten, robbed inside her vehicle on St. Mary Street, then shoots at attacker, police say

A woman who got into her vehicle on St. Mary Street early Saturday morning was beaten and robbed by an attacker who was already inside, but she fired a shot at him after he took her bag, New Orleans police said.

Shortly before 1:15 a.m. Saturday, April 28, a woman in her 20s got into her vehicle in the 1200 block of St. Mary Street (near Camp Street) and, as she sat down, she felt a gun to her head, according to the initial NOPD report.

“An unknown male subject then demanded the victim’s bag,” the report states. “When she questioned the subject, he struck her two times in the head with the gun. The victim would not let go of the bag, which had cash inside, and a struggle ensued.

“The subject pulled the victim to the ground and struck her three more times,” the report continues. “The subject fled with the bag. The victim yelled, pulled out her gun, and fired once at the subject. The subject then fled in an unknown direction.”

No further details, such as description of the assailant, were included in the report. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.