Uptown Triangle Neighborhood Association holds spring meeting

The Uptown Triangle Neighborhood Association — which serves the area bounded by Broadway Street, St. Charles Avenue and the river — will hold its spring meeting tonight at the former Benjamin Banneker school, with both incoming City Councilman Joe Giarrusso III and retiring Councilwoman Susan Guidry expected to attend.

The meeting will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the school, currently KIPP Believe Primary School, at 421 Burdette Street. In addition to Giarrusso and Guidry, NOPD Second District Commander Shaun Ferguson will also be speaking.

More information about the Uptown Triangle Neighborhood Association can be found at their website.