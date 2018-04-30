Two injured in shooting on Foucher Street, police say

Two men were injured when gunfire broke out Sunday night on Foucher Street, New Orleans police said.

The victims, both in their late 20s, were sitting on a porch in the 2100 block of Foucher Street around 11:45 p.m. Sunday, April 29, when they saw “a group of subjects in hooded sweatshirts” walk by, according to the initial NOPD report. Gunfire broke out shortly afterward, and the men on the porch ran to escape it, but both were hit and taken to the hospital for treatment, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.