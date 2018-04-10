Three teens arrested in citywide armed robbery spree that included Lower Garden District and university areas

New Orleans police have arrested two men and a teen suspect in a spree of more than a dozen robberies across the city in barely a week’s time, including holdups on Bordeaux, Prytania, Urania, Freret and Panola streets, authorities said.

James Warrick and Roy Cross, both 19, and a 15-year-old teen whose name is being withheld by police because of his age, have been arrested in connection with a total of 14 armed robberies in both Uptown and downtown neighborhoods between March 31 and April 7, NOPD officials announced Monday afternoon. Warrick was most often the gunman, while Cross served as lookout, police detectives said, and they were found in possession of several items taken during their crimes.

For details, see the NOPD news release below:

NOPD detectives have determined the arrested subjects are responsible for the following armed robbery incidents:

March 31 in the Second District, in the 1000 block of Bordeaux Street, at about 12:51 a.m.

April 1 in the Fifth District, in the 2300 block of Marais Street, at about 3:45 a.m.

April 4 in the Sixth District, at the intersection of Prytania and Josephine Streets, at about 12:40 a.m.

April 4 in the Eighth District, in the 1600 block of Pauger Street, at about 1:30 a.m.

April 4 in the Sixth District, in the 1400 block of Urania Street, at about 2:30 a.m.

April 5 in the Fifth District, in the 2500 block of North Rampart Street, at about 11:20 p.m.

April 6 in the Second District, at the intersection of Freret and Joseph streets, at about 12:45 a.m.

April 6 in the Fifth District, in the 3300 block of Dauphine Street, at about 2:40 a.m.

April 6 in the Fifth District, at the intersection of Chartres Street and Franklin Avenue, at about 2:30 a.m.

April 6 in the Fifth District, at the 800 block of Clouet Street, at about 10:36 p.m.

April 6 in the Second District, in the 8200 block of Panola Street, at about 11:45 p.m.

April 7 in the Eighth District, in the 1800 block of North Rampart Street, at about 12:25 a.m.

April 7 in the Eighth District, at the intersection of Rampart and Frenchman streets, at about 12:28 p.m.

April 7 in the Fifth District, at the intersection of Dauphine and St. Ferdinand streets, at about 12:37 a.m.

Investigators discovered that details provided by victims in many of these incidents included similarities, such as suspect descriptions and descriptions of the vehicle used in each of the incidents.

Based on this information, NOPD detectives investigating the incidents located a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle parked near a residence in the 2000 block of Feliciana Street. With the assistance of Louisiana State Police, NOPD Fifth District detectives set up surveillance on the location and a perimeter in the area. During this surveillance, detectives observed numerous individuals entering and exiting the residence. Detectives then obtained and executed a search warrant for the vehicle and residence, at which time a number of individuals found inside the residence exited upon command. However, three individuals did not. A SWAT team was assembled and the remaining three, later identified as Warrick, Cross and the juvenile male, were removed from the residence and arrested.

During questioning of the subjects, Warrick and Cross each reportedly confessed to their part in the aforementioned incidents, not including the Pauger Street incident. In those confessions, detectives learned that Warrick allegedly served as the gunman in many of these incidents, while Cross reportedly served as the lookout and was the subject who took the victim’s items.

Meanwhile, the juvenile suspect was arrested after being developed by detectives as the perpetrator in the armed robbery incident on Clouet Street.

Through follow-up investigations, investigators learned the vehicle used was reported as stolen in an auto theft incident on March 27 in the 2000 block of Camp Street.

During execution of the search warrant on both the suspect vehicle and residence, several items of evidence were recovered that connected the vehicle and, subsequently, the suspects to the armed robberies. In addition, detectives also found an iPad that was reported stolen in a vehicle burglary incident that occurred on March 21 in the 1200 block of First Street.

Warrick and Cross were both booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center. Warrick was booked for 10 counts of armed robbery, seven counts of armed robbery with a firearm and illegal possession of a stolen automobile. Additionally, Warrick was also arrested for simple criminal damage to property, simple burglary, drug and domestic abuse charges under warrants unrelated to the armed robbery arrests.

Cross was booked for seven counts of armed robbery, five counts of armed robbery with a firearm, criminal trespass and illegal possession of a stolen automobile.

Both Warrick and Cross were additionally booked for illegal possession of stolen property in the incident that occurred in the 1600 block of Pauger Street.

The juvenile suspect was booked into the Juvenile Justice Center for one count of armed robbery.

Investigation remains ongoing to determine if the arrested subjects are responsible for additional incidents and if any additional individuals may be involved.

Anyone with information regarding the aforementioned armed robbery incidents is asked to call detectives in the corresponding district – Second District at 504-658-6020, Fifth District at 504-658-6050, Sixth District at 504-658-6060 or Eighth District at 504-658-6080.

Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.