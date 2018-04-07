Thousands flock to Freret Street Festival as the weather cooperates

The Muevelo salsa band performs on the Ochsner Baptist stage at Freret Street Festival. (Robert Morris, UptownMessenger.com)
Despite dire warnings of rain or worse overnight, the clouds parted late Saturday morning over the Freret Street Festival and allowed thousands of people to leave their umbrellas behind for food, music and art filling the commercial corridor.
Ronald Alvarez of Saritas brings fresh pampusas from the kitchen during Freret Street Festival. (Robert Morris, UptownMessenger.com)
Courtney “Ceaux” Buckley (left) presents his latest painting, “India,” in a booth outside the Axiom Art Gallery during Freret Street Festival. (Robert Morris, UptownMessenger.com)
Ancora sells fresh-baked loaves of sourdough bread during the Freret Street Festival. (Robert Morris, UptownMessenger.com)
The Nairobi Youth dance on the Dat Dog stage during Freret Street Festival. (Robert Morris, UptownMessenger.com)
The team at Midway Pizza serves deep-dish pizza by the slice during Freret Street Festival. (Robert Morris, UptownMessenger.com)
Michot Melody Makers perform on the Alder Hotel stage at Freret Street Festival. (Robert Morris, UptownMessenger.com)
Andrew Amacker manually counts the crowd during Freret Festival. By 1 p.m., he had counted nearly 2,500 people. (Robert Morris, UptownMessenger.com)