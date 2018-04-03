Suspect arrested in robbery of TJ Maxx on South Claiborne

A man who filled a shopping cart with shoes at TJ Maxx on South Claiborne Avenue and then took it from the store while brandishing a handgun at employees who attempted to stop him was arrested the following day, New Orleans police said.

Shortly before noon on Friday, a man walked into TJ Maxx at 2900 South Claiborne Avenue, filled a shopping cart with shoes, then left through the rear emergency exit, according to a NOPD report. When employees confronted him to pay for the items, the man drew a handgun and pointed it at them and continued out, the report states.

Around 10 a.m. Sunday, officers with the NOPD Sixth District saw a man matching the robbery suspect’s description and tried to stop him, but he began running away, according to the reports. He threw a handgun away in the 2100 block of South Claiborne, but police closed down the streets around the block and were able to find him and the gun, the report states.

The suspect was identified as Earl Payton, 38, and the gun was determined to have been reported stolen from Jefferson Parish in 2016, the report states. Payton was arrested on charges of armed robbery with a firearm, four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal possession of a stolen gun, the report states.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.