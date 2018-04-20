Suspect arrested in Dante Street carjacking, police say

The man who allegedly took a woman’s car from her at gunpoint on Dante Street earlier this week was spotted in Jefferson Parish sitting in the same car, and confessed to taking it after he was arrested, New Orleans police said.

Shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 17, a woman got out of her car in the 1800 block of Dante Street and left the door open with the keys inside, according to NOPD reports. When she returned to the car, a man was sitting in the driver’s seat, the report states. She told him to get out, but he pointed a handgun at her and ordered her to leave him alone, before driving off in the car, the report states.

On Wednesday, Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s deputies responding to a suspicious person call in the 4000 block of Rye Street found the car parked there, with people inside, according to a subsequent report. Robbery detectives interviewed the suspects, and one of them — 19-year-old Payton Jacobs — admitted to having taken the car, the report states.

Anyone with additional information in the case is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.