Surveillance video released in robbery of Broad Street convenience store

Last week’s armed robbery at a convenience store on South Broad Street was captured on surveillance video, and investigators are hoping the public can help identify the suspects, New Orleans police said.

Shortly before 10:45 p.m. Friday, April 20, two unknown men entered the convenience store in the 2700 block of South Broad Street, according to NOPD reports.

One of the robbers approached the clerk with a stainless steel revolver, placed a blue backpack on the counter and demanded the money from the registers, the report states. The other stood at the entrance, holding the door open and acting as a lookout until the cashier handed over the money, the report states. They both then left the store on foot, the report states.

“The subject with the gun was observed wearing a black jacket, black gloves, black pants and a white t-shirt over his head,” the report states. “The subject that remained at the entry of the business was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.”

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.